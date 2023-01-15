Middlesbrough boss explains Isaiah Jones’ absence in Millwall victory

Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones was left out of the squad entirely at the weekend, with head coach Michael Carrick confirming to The Northern Echo that the decision was tactical.

Middlesbrough hosted Millwall at the Riverside yesterday afternoon, triumphing 1-0 over their fellow play-off hopefuls. The goal from Marcus Forss proved to be the difference and secured all three points for Carrick’s side.

In recent games, Forss has been preferred on the right in place of Jones, despite the Finland international being a natural number nine. Jones’ form has dipped of late and wasn’t even involved against Millwall yesterday.

Any star player’s absence will often result in injury speculation, but the Boro boss confirmed that wasn’t the case after the game.

“It was a decision. We have a good group and everyone is training to be in the team and squad. I have decisions to make every game, that’s the position I’m in. That was it. No issues,” Carrick told The Northern Echo.

“It’s not an individual thing. It’s just about, from my point of view, the position I’m in now and knowing him as a player, it’s about what it takes to play well and have a performance,” he said later in the interview.

“You’ve got to put things in place and that’s part of our job to put on the right sessions to have the right standards, and that’s then up to each individual player to set their own standards to be able to perform and to be in the group.”

A message to Jones…

There is a clear message here that Jones isn’t performing to the standards both the player has set and to the standards that Carrick has set. Therefore, the Boro boss needs to select players in form.

Despite him being one of the best players in recent seasons at the club, it shows no one’s position is safe or guaranteed, and that Carrick can be ruthless if he needs to and to benefit the good of the team.

Jones will hope to learn from this, get his head down, get back to his best and get back into the team. But if it wasn’t a tough task to get back into the starting eleven already, this will certainly have set him back even further.