Middlesbrough and West Brom receive potential boost in pursuit of League Two attacker

Middlesbrough and West Brom-linked striker Dan Nkrumah has been recalled by Leyton Orient from his loan spell at Welling United, the League Two club have confirmed.

Middlesbrough and West Brom have seen their fortunes bettered by the arrivals of new managers, with Michael Carrick and Carlos Corberan helping their respected sides push up the table from relegation candidates into the division’s top six in a matter of months.

Both clubs are hoping to utilise the January transfer window in order to help bolster and improve their squads and help their chances of finishing in a play-off place at the very least.

One player the Championship pair have identified as a potential target is Leyton Orient forward Nkrumah. But with the 19-year-old out on loan at Welling United in the National League South, it meant their pursuit of the youngster may have had to wait until the summer.

However, Leyton Orient have confirmed the player has been recalled amidst an injury crisis, and he was involved in the matchday squad at the weekend in the game against Barrow. Although he was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw.

This means with both West Brom and Middlesbrough in pursuit, a permanent switch away from Brisbane Road this window now looks to be more of a possibility, with the recall coming as a huge boost to the interested duo.

One for the future…

Nkrumah has impressed in the youth setup for Leyton Orient and was rewarded with a loan spell at Welling United. But after only a handful of games and now being recalled and being fast-tracked into the first-team at Brisbane Road, it shows how valued he really is.

Leyton Orient won’t want to lose him if they can help it, but with his future up in the air and the potential of playing in the second tier a real possibility, Nkrumah may feel it is too good an opportunity to turn down should an offer come in.

It is not known if Boro and the Baggies feel Nkrumah could come straight into the first-team without much experience, but if he isn’t a short-term solution, he will certainly be valued as a long-term one and should he impress after a move, a first-team chance could be within touching distance.