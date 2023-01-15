League One side linked with move for Charlton Athletic’s Jayden Stockley

Fleetwood Town are ‘in the chase’ for Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Stockley, 29, looks set to leave Charlton Athletic during this month’s transfer window. Recent reports have revealed that he’s expected to move on and that he has interest from a number of clubs right now.

And Alan Nixon has revealed that Charlton’s League One rivals Fleetwood Town are keen on the big striker. He writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) that Fleetwood boss Scott Brown is ‘in the chase’ for Stockley, who only joined Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal in 2021.

He scored 13 goals in 33 League One appearances last season but has just two in 24 this time round, with League Two side Gillingham recently credited with an interest. Dean Holden’s Charlton Athletic resurgence continued with an impressive 2-0 win at home v Barnsley yesterday – the Addicks third-straight League One win moving them up into 12th place of the table.

Holden’s Charlton rebuild…

Although form on the pitch has improved, there remains a lot of issues at The Valley and a lot of work for Holden to do to get Charlton Athletic back to where they should be; ideally the Championship or higher.

And moving on players who are perhaps higher-earners and not performing all that well will be one of the things on Holden’s agenda this month, with Stockley likely falling into that category.

He’s been a good servant to the club and he scored a lot of important goals last season. But he’s not had the same impact this time round and he doesn’t seem favoured by Holden, who’s yet to hand him a start in League One.

If Fleetwood can land Stockley though, it’ll be a really good signing for them – similarly, he’d be a decent signing for a lot of League One clubs.