Fresh update emerges in potential Fulham recall for Middlesbrough loanee Rodrigo Muniz

Middlesbrough loanee Rodrigo Muniz is set to leave the Riverside before the end of the month, according to The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, page 57).

Middlesbrough loaned Muniz from Premier League side Fulham in the summer and he arrived with a lot of expectation. Having helped the Cottagers to promotion the season prior, he was looking likely to lead the line for the Teessiders this campaign.

But just two goals in 16 appearances means he has fallen down the pecking order. Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss, Matt Crooks and new loan signing Cameron Archer look to be ahead of him as things stand, whilst there could be further additions before the month is out.

Muniz was left out of the squad entirely in Boro’s last outing at home to Millwall yesterday, with boss Michael Carrick opting for Matthew Hoppe on the bench instead.

As a result of a lack of form and a lack of playing time in recent weeks, rumours have begun to circulate regarding a potential recall for Muniz, with several sides eyeing a potential move, including La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

Now The Sun on Sunday report that the 21-year-old Brazilian is set to leave Middlesbrough before the transfer deadline, with all parties open to a new loan deal for the player.

The best option for Muniz…

Although coming with a good reputation and an expectation from the player that he would play regularly and an expectation from the fans that he would score goals, it hasn’t quite gone to plan as far as all are concerned.

With him down the pecking order and not finding the net consistently, it seems like the best option is for Muniz to move on, and there will no doubt be plenty of takers.

At this stage in his career he needs regular minutes out on the pitch and with him not guaranteed that at Middlesbrough, nor is it likely at all, it would be best if he were to return to Fulham ahead of a new loan deal to a new club before the month ends.