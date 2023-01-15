Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday both keen on 19-year-old striker

League One pair Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday are both keen on Melville United striker Oliver Colloty, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Colloty, 19, currently plays for Melville United in his native New Zealand. But the young striker is seemingly in England with Alan Nixon revealing in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) that Fleetwood Town have ‘taken in the 19-year-old for a look’ – this comes after he spent time with Sheffield Wednesday.

Melville currently play in New Zealand’s Northern League, which is a semi-professional league. They sit in 9th place of the table after the opening nine games of the season, with Colloty one of the top scorers in the league with six goals in five league outings so far this season.

But an exciting move to an English club could be on the cards for Colloty. Fleetwood Town currently sit in 17th place of the League One table compared to the high-flying Sheffield Wednesday who sit in 2nd.