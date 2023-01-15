Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, Wigan Athletic all keen on Leeds United man

Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, and Wigan Athletic are all keen on Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt, claims The Sun on Sunday.

Gelhardt, 20, looks as though he could leave Leeds United on loan this month. The Englishman has featured 15 times in the Premier League this season but has failed to score, having played most of his games off the bench for Leeds.

Reports last week revealed that Leeds were ready to loan Gelhardt out this month, with a Championship move his likeliest outcome, and now Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) that Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, and Swansea City are all keen.

Rovers have recently seen George Hirst’s loan from Leicester City cut short and so they’re lacking a striker, and lacking goals at the minute too. Wigan meanwhile are struggling at the foot of the table and Nixon says that they fancy a return for ex-Latic Gelhardt, with the Swans also interested.

Nixon says the deciding factor is game-time, and that the striker hopes to stay in the north of England.