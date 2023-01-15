Blackburn Rovers readying bid for 23-year-old, report reveals

According to the Daily Record’s Scott Burns, Championship side Blackburn Rovers are looking to make a move for Hibernian star Ryan Porteous.

Burns says that Rovers are looking to profit where Serie A side Udinese failed. Udinese and Hibs ‘had been in talks’, adds Burns, but had been unable to agree on a transfer fee for the soon-to-be out-of-contract defender.

However, he goes to add that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn side are willing to make a ‘six-figure offer’ as they try to bring Porteous in during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Porteous came through the ranks at Easter Road and has firmly established himself as a first-team player. To date, he has 156 appearances for Hibs, appearances that have returned 13 goals and eight assists. This season, the one-cap Scotland international has three goals and an assist from 21 SPL games.

Daily Record say that Rovers ‘have made Porteous a main defensive target’. They add that Hibs would likely accept a decent offer now rather than run the risk of losing him for free in the summer.

Blackburn are not alone in their interest with reporter Burns stating that ‘several Championship clubs including Stoke City’ are also credited with an interest. He also warns that Udinese could reignite their interest.

Blackburn are well placed to battle for promotion this season. Tomasson’s side sit 5th in the Championship table, despite yesterday’s 4-0 humbling away at Rotherham United.

But they are the only Championship side in the top ten who have a negative goal difference, suggesting a tighter defence is needed.

Porteous is a highly-rated young defender and he has shown that he has what it takes to perform in the Scottish Premiership. He has 113 appearances in Scottish football’s top-tier competition and now looks ready to take on the English game.

If Blackburn can rustle up the money for a January transfer move, it would be very good business for the Lancashire club, who return to action v Bristol City next weekend.