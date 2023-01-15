Blackburn Rovers battling Blackpool for signing of Bournemouth man, report claims

Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool are battling to sign Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny on loan, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Kilkenny, 22, is currently on loan with Stoke City. But the Irishman has barely featured this season having racked up just three Championship appearances so far.

Earlier this week, Blackburn Rovers were said to be in advanced talks to sign Kilkenny on loan from Bournemouth, but that rumour was quickly played down. Alan Nixon though is the latest source to credit Rovers with an interest in Kilkenny (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23, pg. 57), and he’s also credited Championship strugglers Blackpool with an interest too.

The Seasiders are slumped in 23rd place of the table whilst Rovers are up in 5th, having moved down from 3rd following a shock 4-0 defeat away at Rotherham United in the Championship yesterday.

1 of 12 Which stadium is bigger? Turf Moor Ewood Park

Kilkenny on the move…

With a move to Ewood Park looking less likely, Blackpool might yet have an upper hand in their pursuit of Kilkenny. The Seasiders have made a positive start to the window having brought in the likes of Josh Bowler and Morgan Rogers on loan, and another loan signing in Kilkenny would certainly help.

Michael Appleton’s side are still struggling in 23rd and so they need all the reinforcements they can get this month.

Kilkenny is still very unproven but from what we’ve seen of him so far, he seems like an energetic midfielder, who boasts good technical ability. That kind of engine-player in the middle of the park could be something that proves helpful in Blackpool’s bid for Championship survival, but it remains to be seen if Kilkenny secures another loan move this month.

Blackpool return to action v Huddersfield Town next weekend, in a huge game at the foot of the table.