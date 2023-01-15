Barnsley keen on Manchester United man who’s out of contract this summer

Barnsley are interested in a potential deal for Manchester United right-back Charlie Wellens, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Wellens, 20, is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. The young right-back has made his way through the club’s youth system having represented the U18s, U21s, and the U23s in recent seasons, gaining his first taste of first-team experience this season in a brief loan spell with Oldham Athletic.

And now, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) that League One hopefuls Barnsley are keen on a potential swoop for the Manchester United talent. Nixon doesn’t directly say whether it’s a loan deal or a permanent one that Barnsley are interested in, but it seems like a permanent move may be on the cards with Wellens’ United contract expiring at the end of this season.

Wellens is the son of former Football League midfielder, and now Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens.