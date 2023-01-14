Wycombe Wanderers team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield Wednesday: Midfielder out but key defender could return

Wycombe Wanderers host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this afternoon.

The Owls will head to Adams Park with confidence, after moving above Ipswich Town and into 2nd with a 5-0 victory against Cambridge United last time out.

But Gareth Ainsworth is proving his doubters wrong this season. The long-serving Wycombe boss has his side in 7th place of the League One table, with the Chairboys having won three of their last four – their last outing ending in a 3-0 win away at Peterborough United.

Wycombe Wanderers team news

Ainsworth’s players will be well rested after a two week break.

Alfie Mawson could return to the side after knee problems kept him out towards the end of December.

Midfielder Dominic Gape is likely to miss out, as Ainsworth looks to protect the midfielder from further injury after problems in recent years.

After Tjay De Barr collapsed following the conclusion of Plymouth Argyle vs Wycombe Wanderers, Ainsworth has stated that the Gibraltan international could be ready as soon as this Saturday, after the forward recovered well from the incident.

Predicted XI

Stryjek (GK)

Grimmer

Tafazolli

Jacobson

Obita

Wing

Scowen

Wheeler

Mehmeti

McCleary

Hanlan

1 of 15 Which of these clubs has Tom Ince NOT played for? Derby County Ipswich Town Luton Town Nottingham Forest

Whilst Mawson could be ready to start against Sheffield Wednesday, there is no reason for Ainsworth to change his back-line after a superb defensive display against Peterborough United.

It could be an unchanged XI for Ainsworth. But Sam Vokes could be swapped with Brandon Hanlan with Sheffield Wednesday operating in a back-five formation.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.