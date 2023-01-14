West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Attacker unavailable, defensive duo remain sidelined

West Brom head to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom go up against the Hatters in what will be another tough test for Carlos Corberan’s side. But the Baggies will go into this one confident of a win after winning eight of their last nine Championship fixtures.

Just one point separates 9th place West Brom from the top-six, whilst Luton Town sit in 7th and just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

The Hatters have won their last three in the Championship.

West Brom team news

The big piece of West Brom team news going into this one is that Brandon Thomas-Asante has been handed a three-game ban, starting with this Luton Town game.

Elsewhere, defensive duo Kyle Bartley and Kean Bryan remain sidelined with muscle injuries.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Ajayi

O’Shea

Furlong

Yokuslu

Molumby

Phillips

Swift

Wallace

Dike

Semi Ajayi may be in line for his first league start since his return from injury, after starting in the last outing v Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, the likes of Alex Palmer, Conor Townsend, and Darnell Furlong should all return to the starting line up in defence, with Corberan likely to revert to a line up similar to what we saw v Reading at the start of the month.

Daryl Dike will no doubt start as a lone striker with Thomas-Asante unavailable.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.