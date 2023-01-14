Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City: Key players return but midfielder will be absent

Sunderland host Swansea City this afternoon in the Championship.

The Black Cats are 8th in the Championship and sit just a point outside the top-six as tings stand. Tony Mowbray’s side are unbeaten in their past five outings, but the Swans are tricky opponents.

Russell Martin’s side are looking to string a run of results together for the first time since October and they’ll back themselves given the fact they’ve already beat Sunderland this season.

Sunderland team news

Aji Alese has been missing for sometime now and he will remain out for this one. Niall Huggins is back on the training pitch, but this one will likely come too early for the youngster to feature.

Elsewhere, Alex Pritchard is out after picking up a calf injury upon his return. Dennis Cirkin is another injured after sustaining a thigh injury.

Danny Batth had a knock, but has been back in training with Mowbray predicting he should be fine for this one. Corry Evans missed Sunderland’s win over Shrewsbury Town through illness, but should be ready to return.

Elliot Embleton remains sidelined with a longer-term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

O’Nien

Batth

Ballard

Hume

Evans (C)

Neil

Amad

Roberts

Clarke

Stewart

The defensive injuries will leave Mowbray short of options off the bench, but he should be able to field a relatively strong XI for this one.

Evans will likely return to the midfield after missing out the past couple, with Danny Batth reforming his partnership with Daniel Ballard in defence.

It seems certain Ross Stewart will return to the starting XI after scoring late on against Shrewsbury Town to drag Sunderland back into the game.

Trai Hume has impressed when he’s featured and he’s given Mowbray no reason to drop him. Luke O’Nien may start at fullback over Gooch to avoid the risk of a recurring injury so soon after returning to fitness.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.