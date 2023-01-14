Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City: Heckingbottom still without key players

Sheffield United host Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Blades have had a strong season to date, currently sitting in 2nd place having won four of their previous five league games. Despite their solid form, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings in the Championship.

Alex Neil has had a difficult time as Potters’ manager and they’ve won just one of their last five matches. The Staffordshire outfit have failed to find the net in their last two league games and will undoubtedly be desperate to be more clinical in front of goal.

A win for Sheffield United could see them decrease the gap between them and league leaders Burnley to just two points, whilst Stoke City could move into 16th place if they are able to pick up all three points.

Sheffield United team news

Rhian Brewster is currently unavailable after he underwent for a hamstring injury he sustained in December.

John Fleck also remains on the side-lines, after he suffered a heavy knock against Rotherham United in November. Rhys Norrington-Davies underwent surgery for a hamstring injury he suffered against Coventry City in October and continues to be on the road to recovery.

Jack O’Connell seems to be close to full fitness after needing two operations for a knee injury that has seen him be side-lined for a prolonged period of time.

Striker Oli McBurnie is also unavailable due to an ankle injury that has seen him miss the Blades’ last four games.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Foderingham (GK)

Clark

Egan

Ahmedhodzic

Stevens

Doyle

Norwood

Berge

Baldock

Sharp

Ndiaye

It has been a solid campaign so far for Sheffield United who have played fast-paced, attacking football since the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom.

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Iliman Ndiaye have been stand-out stars this season and could both play integral roles against a Stoke City side that have struggled for consistency this season.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.