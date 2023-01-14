Rotherham United issue transfer stance on Dan Barlaser as Middlesbrough see bid rejected

Middlesbrough are in the market for a central midfielder this month and have been linked with Barlaser of Rotherham United, as well as Luzern youngster Ardon Jashari in recent weeks.

Hayden Hackney and Jonny Howson have been the go-to duo in the middle of the park, but with club captain Howson now aged 34, Michael Carrick’s side are looking for a long-term replacement and they believe Barlaser fits the bill.

However, The Daily Mail report that Boro’s bid of £900,000 has been rejected by the Millers, with Matt Taylor’s side telling the Teessiders that the player is not for sale this window, despite being out of contract in just six months time.

It is clear Rotherham United see Barlaser as integral to their hopes of promotion back to the second tier, and so will look to renegotiate his contract closer to the end of the season.

A blow for Boro…

Barlaser is clearly a top target for Carrick and for Middlesbrough, and so by missing out on the player this month, it may mean they need to turn their attention to other targets.

Rotherham United will of course benefit in the short-term as they will continue with the player this season in the hopes of finishing in the divisions top six. But there is the risk of the player leaving for free in six months time, something which Boro will no doubt have their eye on.

However, they do have enough to get by in the meantime. The likes of Hackney and Howson have been fantastic under the new boss, whilst they also have West Brom loanee Alex Mowatt, Riley McGree, and Caolan Boyd-Munce to play this season before looking to the summer window and potentially a revisit to Barlaser.