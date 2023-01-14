QPR team news and predicted XI to face Reading: Midfielder ruled out, key player in contention to return and more

QPR travel to reading in the Championship today.

QPR head to Berkshire this afternoon, to face a Reading side who sit in 13th place of the Championship table – level on points with the R’s in 12th.

The R’s go into this one on the back of their defeat v Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup last time out, with Neil Critchley’s side having won just one of their last 10 in the league.

Reading meanwhile have won one of their last four in the Championship, with the reverse fixture earlier in the season ending in a 2-1 QPR win courtesy of two goals from Lyndon Dykes.

QPR team news

Stefan Johansen and Jake Clarke-Salter have both returned to training ahead of this one, but Critchley was coy on whether Johansen would feature here – it looks unlikely that Clarke-Salter features.

Elsewhere, Luke Amos faces another brief stint on the sidelines with a fresh injury, whilst Leon Balogun also remains sidelined.

Jamal Lowe looks in line to make his QPR debut after signing on loan from Bournemouth this week.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Dickie

Laird

Field

Iroegbunam

Willock

Chair

Roberts

Dykes

Something needs to change for QPR. But injuries in the middle of defence and the injury to Johansen means that Critchley’s options in those areas are limited.

The back four should be the same as the one that lined up v Sheffield United earlier in the month, but one change that could happen is Tim Iroegbunam dropping back into a deeper position to allow for Tyler Roberts to start alongside both Chris Willock and Ilias Chair in the attacking midfield trio.

Expect Dykes to keep his spot in the starting XI with Lowe having only arrived this week.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.