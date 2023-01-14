Plymouth Argyle face Ipswich Town in League One this weekend.

1st place visits 3rd at Portman Road on Saturday lunch-time in what promises to be a huge fixture at the League One summit.

Ipswich Town are set to be without a couple of their new signings in the attacking third whereas Steven Schumacher has wasted no time in blooding in his winter recruits to the Argyle squad.

This truly will be a hard-hitting test for the Devon side’s title credentials.

Plymouth Argyle team news

Following the recall of Morgan Whittaker to his parent club, the swift return of Finn Azaz to action has become even more of a priority. The Aston Villa loanee has been missing since late October with a broken ankle and so the news of his presence in the matchday squad will be music to the Green Army’s ears.

Another man associated with Villa is the newest arrival down south, Tyreik Wright. He will feature in his first matchday squad in the green and white against Ipswich.

Niall Ennis is another forward who is in the mix to play this weekend. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has been struggling with injury but was eased back into action against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy victory.

Predicted XI

Cooper

Gillesphey

Scarr

Wilson

Endacott

Mumba

Randell

Houghton

Mayor

Wright

Hardie

One position of note will be at wing-back, and who will accompany Bali Mumba on the flanks. Captain Joe Edwards saw red in the dying stages of the goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers and so he will be missing.

Teenager Jack Endacott played in the cup in mid-week and could well be entrusted by Schumacher on an even higher level. Alternatively, Ryan Law was recently recalled on from his loan spell with Gillingham and he is best known as a left-back.

Which new signings will be in from the start is a lottery at this point, but Callum Wright and Danny Mayor showed signs of a good partnership at the University of Bolton Stadium so this could continue to occur.

The clash at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.