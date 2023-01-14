Newcastle United monitoring Stoke City man ahead of potential swoop

Stoke City youngster Nathan Lowe is a target for Premier League side Newcastle United, according to The Daily Mail.

Stoke City have started the season with mixed fortunes, sitting in 18th place in the table after 26 games played, winning eight, drawing six and losing 12.

Alex Neil’s side will be looking at the transfer market as a means of getting in reinforcements to help bolster their squad and their chances of pushing up the table. But with the window now in full swing, it means there will potentially be interest in some of Stoke City’s prized assets.

One player who is highly rated in the Potters’ academy is striker Lowe, who has netted seven goals and registered one assist in 14 appearances so far this season.

But his fine form has seen him grab the attention of Newcastle United, with The Daily Mail reporting that Magpies’ new youth recruitment chief Paul Midgeley is tracking the teenager ahead of a potential swoop.

Would be a blow to lose him…

He is highly regarded at Stoke City and so they won’t want to lose him this window. The Potters have fast-tracked young players into the first-team fold and there is a strong chance Lowe could be given that opportunity in seasons to come.

But a move to a Premier League club is a huge opportunity of its own and so Lowe will be looking to play at the highest level he can and develop his game, as well as his career, and so a move to Newcastle United could be tempting.

Lowe only signed a new deal at the Bet365 Stadium in September and so if the interest turned into something more concrete, Stoke City would demand a fee for the player which they could use to improve their squad elsewhere.