Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: 5 defenders out injured for Boro

Middlesbrough host Millwall at the Riverside in the Championship later this afternoon.

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a successful run under Michael Carrick, winning seven of the new head coach’s 10 games in charge so far. They sit in 5th place in the table as things stand, although a win today could take them as high as 3rd.

They face a Millwall side who are level on points and just one place below the hosts on goal difference alone. A result for Carrick’s side will be huge in maintaining their momentum, keeping pace with the top six and continuing their fine run of form.

Middlesbrough team news

Darragh Lenihan missed the FA Cup third round clash with Brighton last weekend and is expected to miss the game with Millwall this afternoon. The centre-back has formed a great partnership with Dael Fry in the heart of the Boro defence and so will be sorely missed whilst he continues his recovery.

It is not only Lenihan who is a casualty in Middlesbrough’s back line, with four others currently out of action and on the treatment table.

Matt Clarke is still out injured and despite started the first six games after making the switch from Brighton, he has missed the last 15 with a back problem.

Teesside Live reported that left-back Marc Bola had picked up an injury in an U21 outing, after he had made his comeback in the first-team the week prior. Whilst the same report stated that right-back Anfernee Dijksteel is expected to be out for ‘a few more weeks’.

Darnell Fisher is a long-term absentee after picking up a knee injury in the summer of 2021. He is in light training but there is no return date at present.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

McNair

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Forss

Akpom

McGree

Crooks

There is expected to be one change from the side that beat Birmingham City in their last league game, with Paddy McNair coming in to replace the injured Lenihan at centre-back.

The likes of Isaiah Jones and Cameron Archer could well come in for Marcus Forss out wide and Matt Crooks up top, but Carrick doesn’t like to tinker too often and so we could see both players in the second half as opposed to changing the setup from the off. The rest of the side looks to pick itself.