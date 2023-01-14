Coventry City team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Several players remain sidelined for Sky Blues

Coventry City travel to Lancashire to face league leaders Burnley in the Championship this afternoon.

The Sky Blues will undoubtedly be aiming to improve upon their recent form, winning just one of their previous five league fixtures.

The Clarets have been almost unstoppable so far this season, winning all five of their last five matches in the league. Vincent Kompany’s side have also been clinical in front of goal in recent fixtures, finding the net 12 times in their last five outings.

A win for Coventry City could see them move into 8th, whilst Burnley could widen the gap between them and 2nd placed Sheffield United by eight points if they are able to pick up all three points.

Coventry City team news

Callum O’Hare is currently unavailable after sustaining an ACL injury against the Blades on Boxing Day. Tyler Walker will also not feature, after he tore his cruciate knee ligament at the start of November.

Experienced defender Kyle McFadzean picked up a calf injury during a training session in the World Cup break and is still on the road to recovery.

Marcel Hilssner has been sidelined for the entirety of the campaign due to a serious knee injury, whilst Matt Godden continues to recover from ruptured ligaments he suffered in October.

Fabio Tavares is set to miss the remainder of the season, after picking up a serious Achilles injury against Wrexham in the FA Cup last week.

Predicted XI

Wilson (GK)

Rose

Doyle

Panzo

Dabo

Hamer

Allen

Bidwell

Palmer

Waghorn

Gyokeres

It has been an inconsistent campaign so far for Coventry City who have successfully been able to move out of the relegation zone after a poor start to the season, but they’re in some poor form right now.

Gustavo Hamer continues to be a key performer for the Sky Blues and could possibly dictate play in midfield against a Burnley side that are dominating the league.

And Viktor Gyokeres will of course be important for Coventry tomorrow – he’ll be looking at add to his 12 Championship goals so far this season.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.