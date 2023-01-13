Trusted reporter reveals truth behind emerging Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth transfer rumour

Lancashire Telegraph journalist Rich Sharpe has played down Blackburn Rovers’ emerging links to Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

Yesterday, Football Insider claimed that Blackburn Rovers were in advanced talks to sign Kilkenny, 22, on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth.

But trusted Rovers reporter Sharpe took to Twitter soon after to reveal that there was little truth behind the rumour.

He tweeted:

Based on what I've gleaned since the link emerged, don't believe there's anything in the Gavin Kilkenny talk as things stand, and definitely not at the 'advanced talks' stage. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) January 12, 2023

Kilkenny joined Stoke City on loan ahead of this season. But the Irishman has managed just three appearances in the Championship all season and so it seems likely that the Cherries might look to recall the youngster this month, and send him to another club on loan.

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table compared to the Potters who are slumped in 18th after what’s been a miserable season so far for them.

Rovers looking to strengthen?

Blackburn Rovers have had a quiet transfer window so far. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side don’t look like they’re going to make a lot of changes this month but expect one or two, perhaps later on in the window.

The club’s form has been inconsistent all season and Tomasson may need a couple of bodies in to help stabilise form, with a new striker signing perhaps a necessity after George Hirst’s departure, and with Ben Brereton Diaz’s future still uncertain..

A midfielder could be a smart addition given what seems like a lack of experience in the central areas. But Kilkenny is inexperienced and so he might not fit the profile of someone Rovers would want anyway.

Rovers return to action v Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow lunch time, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.