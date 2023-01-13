Tony Mowbray reveals whether or not versatile Sunderland talent will leave the club this month

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed it is likely Niall Huggins will stay at the club this month.

Huggins, 22, has made just one senior appearance for Sunderland this season.

The former Leeds United defender has been struck with several injuries since joining the Black Cats in the summer of 2021 and his Sunderland career is yet to really get going.

The former Welsh U21 international is an impressive talent who clearly has potential. However, setbacks have meant he always seems to be a step behind the rest of the squad.

His lack of a spot in the squad has raised questions of whether a loan move would suit him this month, however Mowbray disagrees and speaking to Chronicle Live, he revealed Huggins is part of his plans for the remainder of the season, he said:

“At this moment, he is almost like a comfort blanket for me, really, because he can cover right-back, he can cover left-back, he’s a fabulous athlete, a great kid, he’s comfortable with the ball.

“I’m not in a rush to let Niall Huggins go anywhere at the moment, unless the boy comes and knocks on my door and sees that as his progression – and even then it doesn’t guarantee that that’s going to happen, because I have to do what is right for the football club.

“He’s probably missed too much football at this club, so it is probably not a bad thing to be dropped in and dropped out when he has had so many injury problems. Without guaranteeing it, I’d say there’s a fair chance Niall will be staying with us and getting some gametime between now and the end of the season.”

An unlikely boost…

This update is a positive one for both Sunderland and Huggins. It suggests the manager still has faith in the youngster and he’s seen the quality on show, and it also removes some of the pressure to sign a replacement if he were to leave on loan this month.

Sunderland’s January so far has been quiet. Ellis Simms made a premature return to Everton and Jay Matete was sent on loan to Plymouth Argyle, but the Black Cats are yet to see anyone come through the door the other way.

Mowbray has revealed there’s no one particularly close to signing, but he understands the importance of reinforcements and remains calm on the situation.

Huggins has the potential to be like a new signing for Sunderland this month. The versatile fullback is back on the grass and could return to action next week against Middlesbrough.

Sunderland sit 8th in the Championship and do have the potential to fight for a place in the play-offs this season. However, their chances will be dramatically decreased if there isn’t serious movement in the transfer window between now and the 31st.

Up next for Sunderland is a home tie against Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.