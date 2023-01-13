‘They’re sliding into danger’ – Bristol City v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Bristol City host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Bristol City welcome Birmingham City to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon, in what is a big game towards the bottom of the Championship table.

The Robins have won just one league game since October and haven’t won in their last six games in all competitions, with Nigel Pearson’s side now sitting in 19th place of the table.

Blues meanwhile have dropped down the standings in recent weeks, with John Eustace’s side having lost their last three Championship games, scoring just one goal in those three.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for this weekend’s game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game for both sides. Bristol City have been poor once again this season and Blues have come into some poor form, so it’s a real must-win game for either side.

“Bristol City’s home form is nothing to write home about but Blues can put in a good performance on the road, so it makes predicting this one slightly difficult.

“I’m leaning more towards a Birmingham City result in this one, with Eustace able to unleash new signing Reda Khadra as well – I think that’s a great signing, by the way.

“I’m going to put my neck on the line and say Blues win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-1 Birmingham City

James Ray

“Neither of these two have looked particularly inspiring of late, so this might not be the most enthralling tie of the weekend.

“Bristol City really need to put a run together if they’re to avoid a relegation scrap, and the same goes for Birmingham City. They’re sliding into danger after a promising start to the campaign, and Eustace will be all too aware of that.

“With neither side in strong form and both in need on inspiration, I’m going to predict a pretty drab draw.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-0 Birmingham City