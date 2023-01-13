‘They’re going to slip away’ – Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Plymouth Argyle in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town come into this huge clash with Plymouth Argyle in a bit of a rut.

The Tractor Boys have slipped out of the automatic promotion spots after winning just one of their last four League One games. Back-to-back draws with Lincoln City and Portsmouth have seen Sheffield Wednesday jump into 2nd, but it will be hoped new signings George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and Massimo Luongo can inject some new life into Kieran McKenna’s side.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they sit top of the League One table still with a five-point gap to Wednesday in 2nd.

They’re undefeated in their last six league games now but will also be keen to get back to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers last time out. The Pilgrims will have to do so without star man Morgan Whittaker though after his premature return to Swansea City.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated tie, a handful of our writers issue their predictions…

James Ray

“There’s no two ways about it – this is one of the biggest games of the League One season so far.

“Ipswich Town, for the most part, have been brilliant this season. McKenna has the Tractor Boys well and truly on the up but after some tough results of late, they need to start picking performances up again, else they’re going to slip away from the top two.

“I think they could claim a huge win here though. Yes, the visitors come into the tie in top form but with new recruits in and Morgan Whittaker gone, I think Plymouth might be in for a tough patch of form.

“I can’t wait to see how this one pans out, but I’m predicting a home win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Harry Ware

“Plymouth Argyle go into the game as league leaders, but I believe this only mounts more pressure on the Pilgrims going into the game. Whilst I think Steven Schumacher has the stronger side, the threat that Ipswich Town pose could cause Plymouth to crumble under the pressure.

“Ipswich go into the game currently outside the top two, and with Sheffield Wednesday away to a strong Wycombe Wanderers side, the Tractor Boys could easily move above the Owls into 2nd with a win, giving them that extra motivation on Saturday, and maybe giving them the upper hand.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Plymouth Argyle