‘They’ll struggle again’ – Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers host Portsmouth in League One this weekend.

Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth met in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night and now, they meet one another in the league. It was the Trotters who emerged victorious in midweek, thanks to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s winning strike.

Ian Evatt’s side come into this one five undefeated in League One. Three of those have been draws, all coming against solid sides in Derby County, Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle though.

As for Pompey, they’re winless in nine League One games and remain managerless after parting ways with Danny Cowley. Portsmouth sit down in 13th now, nine points away from the play-off spots.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, a handful of our writers have moved to issue their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“As long as Portsmouth remain managerless, I can’t see their fortunes turning around. Some of the performances of late have lacked bottle and without a new boss still, I don’t think they’ll be pushing back towards the top six anytime soon.

“They’re facing a resilient Bolton Wanderers side who they’ve already lost to this week too, so the favour is most certainly with the hosts.

“I really can’t see Portsmouth getting anything from this. They’ll struggle again here and it should be a comfortable enough home win for Bolton, who can strengthen their place in the play-off spots with all three points.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Portsmouth

Harry Ware

“Portsmouth go to the University of Bolton Stadium without a manager and in extremely poor form. Simon Bassey will be in charge for Pompey on Saturday, but a new managerial appointment looks imminent.

“And after the Trotters beat Pompey in the EFL Trophy in midweek, I can only see it being the same outcome on the weekend – Portsmouth are in terrible form right now but Bolton are looking sharp, so I think they’ll claim all three points.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Portsmouth