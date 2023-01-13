‘They have a chance here’ – Cardiff City v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.

Cardiff City see bottom club Wigan Athletic head to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in what is a big game near the bottom of the Championship table.

The Bluebirds currently sit in 20th place of the table and despite having lost just one of their last five in the league, they’ve won only one of their last nine Championship outings.

Wigan meanwhile sit in last place. Kolo Toure is yet to claim a win in any of his six games in charge, having seen his side lose their last four in the league – the last three of which have been by 4-1 scorelines.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for this weekend’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Wigan are yet to win under Toure, but I think this is his best chance of claiming a win so far. Cardiff City are low scoring but tough to beat and break down, so it won’t be easy for Wigan, but I think they have a chance here.

“Cardiff are just as desperate for a win. They’re playing out a lot of close games and drawing a lot of games too, so I’m really not expecting a lot of goals or a lot of quality in this one.

“But with Wigan looking more capable of finding the back of the net than Cardiff this season, I’m going to back them to claim a narrow, and very important win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“This is a huge game for both sides. It could end up being make or break for their hopes of staving off relegation to League One and their performance could set the tone for the rest of the season.

“It is so hard to pick a winner though. Cardiff have been completely unconvincing all season while the Latics’ recent struggles make them a really tough side to back at the moment.

“However, with some new faces through the door, I think Toure’s Wigan Athletic might just have the edge here. It would be a huge win for the rookie boss, and I think he might just get it here.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Wigan Athletic