‘The Baggies have one of the best…’ – Luton Town v West Brom prediction: The72

Luton Town host West Brom in the Championship this weekend.

Luton Town see an in form West Brom side head to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, in what should be a really exciting Championship clash.

The Hatters are finding form under Rob Edwards whose side have won their last three in the league, moving up into 7th place of the table in the process.

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies meanwhile sit in 9th as their resurgence up the Championship table continues – they’ve lost just one of their last nine league fixtures, winning the other eight.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for Saturday’s game…

Luke Phelps

“These two teams are in fine form right now and I’m expecting this to be one of the more exciting games in the Championship this weekend. Luton haven’t been so formidable at Kenilworth Road this season but under Edwards, and in the form they’re in, I don’t think their home record will count for much.

“But West Brom’s current run of form will count for a lot here. They’re definite top-six candidates in my eyes and in Corberan, the Baggies have one of the best tacticians that the Championship has ever seen. I really like Luton and Edwards but I can’t go again West Brom right now.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-2 West Brom

James Ray

“This should be a really exciting clash, but the form of the two sides makes this a challenging one to call.

“Although the Hatters’ home form hasn’t been quite what it was last season, everyone knows what a fortress Kenilworth Road can become. It’s a tough place to visit for any side, even a team in the form of Carlos Corberan’s West Brom.

“I do think the visitors’ star power will shine through though. I’m going for an away win, but this is certainly one to keep an eye on this weekend.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-3 West Brom