Swindon Town willing to let captain leave the club this month

Swindon Town are willing to listen to offers for their captain Angus MacDonald, as per a report from Football League World.

MacDonald, 30, has made 15 appearances in League Two this season. The English central defender usually starts when fit, but he has spent a fair amount of time injured since signing for the club.

The former Rotherham United man only signed for the League Two outfit in the summer of 2022 and it appears he could be on the move once again this month.

The latest report from Football League World states the Robins are willing to listen to offers, and for a key member of the squad, questions are rightly being asked.

MacDonald won’t be short of potential suitors, and it will be hoped by supporters Swindon Town get a fee worthy of his talent.

A surprise move?

Swindon Town are 8th in League Two. After Scott Lindsey’s departure for Crawley Town, they’re managerless at the moment too.

The Swindon Town hierarchy must appoint the right man to propel them forward into the play-off spots and they could also be searching for a MacDonald replacement soon. It’s possible his age and the injuries he’s suffered are a reason behind this move, but he’s a solid option at this level and selling MacDonald mid-season is a risk.

They would likely receive a decent fee for him however, and if that’s reinvested smartly, it has the potential to make the squad stronger.

Up next for Swindon Town is a League Two clash against Grimsby Town this weekend. Given the recent news, it’ll be interesting to see if MacDonald has any involvement in the matchday squad.