Swindon Town hope revealed amid interest in Middlesbrough loanee

Swindon Town are confident Middlesbrough will not recall loanee Sol Brynn, despite interest from the Premier League and Championship, director of football Sandro Di Michele has told the Swindon Advertiser.

Middlesbrough loaned Brynn out to League Two side Swindon Town in the summer for the duration of the season and he has impressed at The County Ground so far. His performances have seen him scouted by several sides in the top three divisions and rumours have began to circulate.

Football Insider reported that there is interest in the Boro goalkeeper from several sides in the Premier League and Championship, whilst League One sides are keen to take the 20-year-old on loan until the end of the campaign.

In order for him to be loaned or sold this month, parent club Middlesbrough would need to recall him. However, Swindon Town director of football Di Michele expects the player to remain at the club beyond the window and stay until the end of the season.

“I’d be surprised if Sol moved on, but you’ve got to accept that there’s going to be interest and it’s going to create headlines when you have players who are playing as well as Sol Brynn is,” he said in an interview with The Swindon Advertiser.

“It comes with the territory, really. It’s what happens when players do well.

“Sol has been exceptional – I would say the best goalkeeper in League Two, and I’m sure many Swindon Town fans would agree with me on that one.

“But I’d be confident that, come February, Sol Brynn is still a Swindon Town player – certainly until the end of the season.”

A boost for Swindon Town…

As Di Michele states, Brynn has been one of, if not the best goalkeeper in the division so far this season and so it is within their best interests to try to keep hold of the player which in turn, would boost their chances of finishing in the top six come the end of the campaign.

The director of football’s comments will certainly be reassuring for Swindon Town supporters, as they are to continue to be the beneficiaries with Brynn remaining between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

But although he looks set to remain at The County Ground for the remainder of the season, it doesn’t signify the end of the interest or transfer pursuit. Middlesbrough will likely have to see off interest in the summer, or sell if the right offer comes in.