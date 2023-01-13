Stoke City academy graduate set to undergo medical with Scott Parker’s new club

Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik is set to have a medical at Club Brugge after a deal was agreed with Stoke City, as per Mike McGrath.

Bursik, 22, has made 16 Championship appearances so far this season for the Potters. The England U21 international has kept five second tier clean sheets and looks like a bright prospect for the future.

The London-born keeper has a good amount of experience under his belt for his age and he’s played an important role for the Potters at times.

However, a recent update from McGrath suggests he’s on the move, with a deal agreed with Club Brugge and a medical imminent.

Bursik has fell out-of-favour with Alex Neil and he has spent the past seven second tier games on the bench.

A big talent to lose…

Losing a player of Bursik’s potential is a blow to Stoke City, but he wasn’t playing and he didn’t appear part of Neil’s starting plans, and with his contract expiring in the summer it seems they’re looking to cash in while they can.

It remains to be seen whether Stoke City will look to add another goalkeeper to their ranks this month or promote from within, but it does look likely Jack Bonham will retain his place between the sticks for the time being.

Stoke City sit 18th in the Championship and are just four points off the relegation zone. The Potters’ squad should be good enough to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle, but Neil’s side are struggling for momentum and form at the moment.

Their last league outing ended in a narrow defeat to Preston North End and they’ll be looking to beat the odds against high-flying Sheffield United this weekend.