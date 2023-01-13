Stockport County agree surprise deal for League Two defender

Stockport County have agreed a deal for Doncaster Rovers full-back Kyle Knoyle, reporter Pete O’Rourke has said.

Stockport County are in the market for further reinforcements on the right-hand side of defence after loan man James Brown made an early return to parent club Blackburn Rovers.

Upon the confirmation of his departure, many thought a new face could be inbound sooner rather than later. And now, claims have emerged that County are poised to raid League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers for Knoyle.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke has said on Twitter that a deal has been agreed between the Hatters and Rovers for the transfer of former England youth International Knoyle.

Stockport County have agreed a deal to sign Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle. #stockportcounty #DRFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 13, 2023

The 26-year-old has been at the Keepmoat Stadium since the summer of 2021 when he arrived from Cambridge United. He’s featured 24 times in the league this season, notching up an impressive six assists.

Knoyle has mainly operated as a wing-back or a full-back but he has also played on the right-hand side of a back three.

An eye-catching deal…

Stockport County’s proposed swoop for a player from a League Two rival makes for an impressive deal for the Edgeley Park outfit. Knoyle has plenty of pedigree at this level, playing over 150 times in the fourth-tier.

He’s also got League One experience under his belt and the versatile and creative threat he offers will make him a valuable addition for Stockport County.

As for Doncaster Rovers, it will be disappointing to see a starting XI mainstay leave for a league rival. But, with his deal up at the end of the season, a winter move means they can get a fee for his services rather than losing him for nothing at the end of the season.