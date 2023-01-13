Sheffield United man hunting for a new club, but move to Sheffield Wednesday looks unlikely

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed Hassan Ayari’s search for a new club is ongoing, but a move to rivals Sheffield Wednesday seems to be off the cards.
Sheffield United starlet Ayari raised eyebrows when he headed to rivals Sheffield Wednesday on trial earlier this season.
However, after it emerged he had been spending time with the Owls, little emerged on the chances of a deal or just how his team with the club actually went.
Now though, with the January transfer window well underway, Blades boss Heckingbottom has issued an update.
Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield United manager confirmed that Ayari is now back at Bramall Lane and his time with Wednesday has come to an end. His search for a new club is ongoing, but following the end of his time at Hillsborough, it would seem unlikely that he’ll be heading there.
Here’s what Heckingbottom had to say:
“Yes [the trial] has ended.
“Hassan’s in, he’s been back here and he’s still looking, but while they are here they can get in our team.
“But likewise, like any player, when your contract is running down, that’s the other side of football that people don’t necessarily see or understand. But the longer you are in the game as a player the more it becomes part and parcel. The lower down you go, you are playing for that uncertainty and it’s tough. It’s horrible if you have got family and you are moving about, it’s not great.
“Hassan is a young man starting off and he’ll get to understand that.”
What now for Ayari?
After his stint with Sheffield Wednesday came to an end, Ayari’s immediate future seems to be up in the air somewhat.
It remains to be seen if any potential suitors emerge this month, but if he wants to avoid the uncertainty of becoming a free agent at the end of the season, a move before the end of the window would be his best option.
A breakthrough at Sheffield United seems unlikely and given the debacle over his future this season, it would be a surprise if his long-term future lies at Bramall Lane.
He’s gained senior experience out on loan with Scarborough Athletic before, but much of his game time has come with the Blades’ youth academy sides.