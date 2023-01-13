Sheffield United man hunting for a new club, but move to Sheffield Wednesday looks unlikely

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed Hassan Ayari’s search for a new club is ongoing, but a move to rivals Sheffield Wednesday seems to be off the cards.

Sheffield United starlet Ayari raised eyebrows when he headed to rivals Sheffield Wednesday on trial earlier this season.

However, after it emerged he had been spending time with the Owls, little emerged on the chances of a deal or just how his team with the club actually went.

Now though, with the January transfer window well underway, Blades boss Heckingbottom has issued an update.

Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield United manager confirmed that Ayari is now back at Bramall Lane and his time with Wednesday has come to an end. His search for a new club is ongoing, but following the end of his time at Hillsborough, it would seem unlikely that he’ll be heading there.

Here’s what Heckingbottom had to say: