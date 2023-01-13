Salford City keen to sign Fleetwood Town striker this month, reporter reveals

Salford City are targeting Fleetwood Town striker Callum Morton this month, as per Alan Nixon.

Morton, 22, has made 20 League One appearances so far this season for Fleetwood Town. The young English striker has two goal and two assists in the third tier so far this year.

The former West Brom youngster has been around the block on several loan spells before signing permanently for Fleetwood Town in the summer. His most successful campaign to date came in League Two with Northampton Town, where he scored eight in 12 league games back in 2020.

Now, it appears a move back to the fourth tier may be on the cards with Salford City keen to sign the striker.

Can they pull it off?

Fleetwood Town sit in a higher division than Salford City at the moment, but the Ammies probably have more potential to kick on and climb the ranks in the next few years.

The League Two side certainly have the funds to tempt Morton to a lower division and given things just aren’t going his way at the moment, he may be inclined to make the move.

Despite not scoring loads this season, Fleetwood Town would miss his services and it would make them a weaker outfit. A deal would give them the funds to find a suitable replacement though.

Salford City sit 7th in League Two and adding Morton would boost their chances of securing promotion this year.

Up next for Fleetwood Town is a clash against Oxford United this weekend and it’ll be interesting to see if Morton features amid the reports that he could leave this month.