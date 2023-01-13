‘Really unconvincing’ – Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Blackburn Rovers in this weekend’s early Championship fixture.

Rotherham United welcome Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, in what should be an entertaining Championship clash between two teams at opposing ends of the table.

The Millers sit in 21st place of the table having won just one league game since October. Blackburn meanwhile are in 3rd and enjoying a strong season under Jon Dahl Tomasson, but his side are inconsistent.

Rotherham have lost five of their last six games in all competitions and are winless since beating Sheffield United back in November, whereas Blackburn have won their last two games by 1-0 scorelines, beating Cardiff City in the league and then Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for Saturday’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham United have been really unconvincing in the past few months. They started the season well and looked like they could achieve a mid-table finish, and whilst I think Matt Taylor was a steady appointment, he’s not been able to maintain a decent run of results.

“Blackburn meanwhile are at risk of plummeting down he standings with the gap between them and QPR in the mid-table position being just six points. But I think Rovers will have too much attacking quality for Rotherham to handle and I’m backing them to get a win here and continue their decent form of late.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers’ season has been a bizarre one but this is a game they simply have to win.

“Rotherham United are in dismal form and are well and truly in the fight to survive now. They’ve picked up some impressive wins in front of the home faithful before and a big performance will be needed to they’re to get anything out of this one too.

“While Rovers are unpredictable and inconsistent, this is a game I can see them taking all three points from.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Blackburn Rovers