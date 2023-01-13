Opinion: Fresh West Ham claim could keep Corberan at West Brom for now, but Baggies need to take action

David Moyes’ time in charge of West Ham looks like it could be drawing towards an end, and West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has been tipped as a potential replacement.

And it’s no surprise given the Spaniard’s impressive showing in charge of the Baggies. He lost his first game in charge at home to Sheffield United, but Corberan has won eight out of nine games since, taking the Baggies from bottom of the Championship table to 9th with just one point now separating them and the top-six.

And this fine form has led to reports claiming that West Ham are keen on Corberan. The Hammers are slumped in 17th place of the Premier League table after a desperate season so far, with reports having claimed that West Ham are keeping tabs on Corberan as pressure mounts on Moyes.

The latest…

Little has been said of Corberan to West Ham since the initial link broke. But trusted Hammers source ExWHUemployee has spoken out on the club’s managerial situation.

He said on the West Ham Way podcast (via Football Fancast):

“What I think they would do, if he [Moyes] was to be sacked, I think they would go for a short-term manager till the summer. I think they are under the impression – as I’ve said in my updates before – that there is no perfect candidate to replace Moyes at the moment.”

ExWHUemployee went on to suggest Sean Dyche would be a suitable short-term replacement. But this stance could indicate that, if West Ham do sack Moyes, they’d look towards an out-of-work manager who they could hand a short-term deal to, rather than a manager currently in charge of another club for whom a short-term appointment would be less likely.

For West Brom then, it seems like they could fend off interest in Corberan until the summer should West Ham sack Moyes. But come then, they might have a difficult situation on their hands. What the Baggies now need to consider is extending Corberan’s stay.

The club have handed longer-term deals to managers in the past, like Valerien Ismael who was handed a four-year contract ahead of his appointment – Corberan was reportedly handed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Corberan though has proved himself in the job already and now a long-term contract seems like a safe bet. But whether or not Corberan will look to extend his stay at the club, so soon into his tenure, remains to be seen, especially given the fact that there’s apparent Premier League interest in him.

And the same can be said of whether or not the Baggies would, or even could hand Corberan a new deal, given their well-documented financial struggles right now.

One thing is certain though, and that is that West Brom have a top manager in place right now.