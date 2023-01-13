Nigel Pearson shares ‘frustrating’ Bristol City transfer stance after quiet month so far

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has admitted his frustration over his side’s lack of business so far this January.

The Robins sit 19th in the Championship and are on a run of four games without a win. Bristol City have drawn their last three outings, but they need to start turning those draws into wins if they want to avoid being dragged further into a relegation battle this season.

Pearson’s side have suffered very similar seasons for quite sometime now. They often linger in the bottom half and they haven’t registered a finish above 12th since 2019.

Clubs are two weeks into their January transfer windows now and Bristol City haven’t seen much movement. Speaking to Bristol World about the window so far, Pearson said:

“We’re already two weeks in so that is two weeks we could have had players available. We’re realistic about our own circumstances, and there is no point going on too much about it.

“It’s frustrating, we would like to develop the squad further but at the moment we’re in a position where we have to be patient in those regards and get the best out of the players we currently have.”

A big turnaround needed…

There’s still plenty of time to make additions this month, but Pearson’s recent update doesn’t hint at anything being too close.

There are some capable clubs sitting around Bristol City at the moment and that will be a concern for supporters who are worried about their club’s Championship status.

However, Pearson has some exciting talent at his disposal and even without reinforcements this month, it will be hoped it’s enough to keep them afloat this season.

The former Leicester City boss isn’t someone who will sit quietly if he’s unhappy with a situation and if he believes he isn’t getting the backing he needs, then it will be voiced.

Bristol City currently sit three points outside the relegation zone and a turnaround in form is needed soon before that gap closes further.

Up next for Pearson’s side is a Championship clash against Birmingham City who sit just three points above the Robins ahead this weekend.