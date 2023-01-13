New interest in Sheffield United’s Sander Berge surfaces with fresh price tag reported

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is subject of interest from Italian duo AC Milan and Roma, as per Calcio Mercato (via YorkshireLive).

Berge, 24, has made 17 Championship appearances for the Blades so far this season. The Norwegian midfielder has scored four and assisted three in the second tier so far. The former Genk man has been a hit at Bramall Lane since joining in 2020 and has shown his quality both in the Premier League and Championship.

Berge’s performances have attracted interest from elsewhere for quite a while now with the likes of Liverpool reportedly holding interest in the player. Now though, it appears Italian giants AC Milan and Roma are monitoring his situation with a view of signing him in the summer. A fee of around €15million is said to be the valuation.

1 of 15 Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium originally opened as a stadium to host what sport? Rugby Baseball Cricket Hockey

A hard battle to win…

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are 2nd in the Championship and look destined to return to the Premier League this year. And being in England’s top tier will help their cause when trying to keep Berge, but it still may not be enough.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma and AC Milan will be able to offer European football and with Berge’s contract expiring in 2024, time is running for Sheffield United to cash in.

The latest report states a decent fee for Berge, but it may not be enough for the Blades to accept. If Berge was to depart, Sheffield United must ensure they can find a suitable replacement and with that comes a hefty fee.

For now though, the Blades must remain focused on securing promotion and avoiding complacency. Up next for Sheffield United is a clash against Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.