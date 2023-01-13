Mowbray hints recalled Everton man could return to Sunderland on loan this month

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has suggested Ellis Simms could return on loan to the Stadium of Light this month, in an interview which appears on The Northern Echo.

Sunderland signed Simms on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton in the summer, with the striker playing 17 times for the Black Cats in all competitions, scoring a total of seven goals and registering a further two assists.

Whilst top scorer Ross Stewart was injured, Simms stepped up to the plate, helping to fire Sunderland up the table and towards a place in the top six.

But with his parent club Everton struggling for goals in the top flight, Frank Lampard’s side recalled the 22-year-old on New Year’s Eve, coming on against Brighton for the Toffees just three days later.

But in an interview which appears on The Northern Echo, Sunderland boss Mowbray spoke out about the possibility of the forward returning to the Stadium of Light, suggesting it could well be a possibility.

“They’re either keeping him or he’s coming back here. They might sign a £50m centre-forward, then they have Calvert-Lewin and a couple of other options who can play off the front. It depends what Frank thinks really,” he said.

“It’s their decision, not ours, but what we do know is if the phone rings and they let him back out, he can come here and by then we might have signed a young striker, let’s wait and see.

“If he comes, there’s no integration into the club, he knows the players, the coach, the club. If that option is there for us it’s something I’m pretty sure we’d look at. But we can’t stand still and hope that happens. We need to keep moving and we need to try and bring a striker in if we can.”

Good news for Sunderland…

It was a huge blow for Sunderland to lose Simms late last month, especially considering he was one of the club’s top scorers and was important to their top six chances. So for Mowbray to offer a glimmer of hope he could return spells good news for the Black Cats.

Simms isn’t likely to get regular game time at Everton, considering both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay are ahead of him in the pecking order, therefore it makes sense for Everton to loan out the player again, especially if they can get a replacement through the door before the transfer deadline.

Sunderland do have enough to cope without Simms in the interim, and could be tempted to move their attention towards other targets if they can’t secure a deal for Simms. This will definitely be one to watch between now and the end of the month.