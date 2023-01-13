‘Looking to make a statement’ – Swindon Town v Grimsby Town prediction: The72

Swindon Town host Grimsby Town in League Two action this weekend.

The Robins sit 8th in League Two and have had an eventful week. Manager Scott Lindsey departed for a struggling Crawley Town side and reports have emerged revealing club captain Angus MacDonald is available for transfer this month.

Grimsby Town are down in 16th and are struggling to piece together a run of results. Their last league outing against Stockport County fell narrowly in their favour, and they did manage to upset the odds against League One Burton Albion in the FA Cup last weekend.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Swindon Town are yet to appoint a replacement for Lindsey meaning another outing without stability in the dugout. The Robins are chasing promotion at the moment and that has to be the aim this season, but the events surrounding the club recently can’t have been easy for the players to deal with.

“Grimsby Town’s confidence will be high following back-to-back wins, but they are up against a strong side here who will be looking to make a statement to their former boss Lindsey.

“It’s vital the home side start strong and remove any doubts supporters may have following a pretty negative week. The visitors will be confident of upsetting the odds once again, but I can see Swindon Town getting the job done here.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 2-1 Grimsby Town

James Ray

“After Lindsey’s departure, Swindon Town will be determined to kick off their new chapter with a win. Against a Grimsby Town side who have lost their last four away games in League Two, they have a great chance to do so as well.

“The Mariners have proven themselves as tough opponents upon their return to EFL football but this is a game the Robins should be emerging victorious from.

“I’m going to back them to do so too. The mood had soured under Lindsey and even though a new boss isn’t in just yet, the lifted mood at the City Ground should help them secure all three points.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 1-0 Grimsby Town