‘Looking a lot more solid’ – Hull City v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Hull City host Huddersfield Town at the MKM Stadium in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Hull City were looking like they were potentially getting pulled into a relegation battle before the World Cup break, but a run of five games unbeaten has seen them put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

They now sit in 16th place and are seven points above the drop zone. Liam Rosenior’s side could now be looking up the table as opposed to over their shoulder, as they are just six points off 5th placed Middlesbrough. A win tomorrow could take them into the top half.

The Tigers face a Huddersfield Town side in desperate need or results. They are second-bottom at present and have lost seven of their last 13 games in the league. However, they have won four during that time, and considering they have won just seven all season, they look to be making slow progress. A win could take them out of the drop zone.

Ahead of the clash between Hull City and Huddersfield Town, a handful of our writers have issued predictions…

Oli Dixon

“Hull City are looking a lot more solid under the guidance of new boss Rosenior, and are hitting some sort of form going into the second half of the campaign. Unbeaten in five bodes well coming into this one and I think they will have too much for an out of sorts Huddersfield Town side.

“This is the sort of game that the Terriers need to be getting something out of. Mark Fotheringham’s side have won two of their last three but their inconsistencies will cost them any sort of result at the MKM Stadium tomorrow in my opinion.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“This is another important clash at the bottom of the Championship table, and it’s between two sides who have enjoyed some decent results of late.

“On recent form I think I’d give the edge to Rosenior’s Tigers. However, they’re still struggling for form at home and with Huddersfield picking up two wins in their last three away games, they could pose a serious threat here.

“I’ll be keeping a close eye on this one, but I think Mark Fotheringham’s side might just scrape a scrappy point.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Huddersfield Town