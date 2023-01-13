League One boss issues update on striker’s situation amid Wigan Athletic transfer rumours

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria has played down claims regarding Victor Adeboyejo’s future amid reports suggesting Wigan Athletic have made a bid for the striker.

Adeboyejo, 25, has 11 goals and two assists in 25 League One appearances so far this season.

The former Barnsley forward is having a standout season and his most impressive senior campaign to date. His performances have kept the Brewers within touching distance of safety in the third tier, and he could prove crucial to their survival hopes.

Recent reports have suggested the Latics are keen on Adeboyejo, with his release clause apparently triggered.

However, Maamria has dismissed those. Speaking to the club media, he said:

“We have heard absolutely nothing from that club (rumoured to have triggered a release clause). I was actually surprised to find out he had that release clause.

“I’ve told him he should stay until the end of the season because I am certain he will score over 20 goals. When he does score that many, in the summer, the world is his oyster.

“He seems to agree with me. He sees the same picture. We both believe his best place is here, but you never know with football. If I was in his shoes, I would stay.”

Adeboyejo’s focus appears to remain on the task at hand at the Pirelli Stadium and the Tics may need to turn their attention elsewhere.

A setback for Kolo?

Kolo Toure is in his first job at the helm of a football club and so far things haven’t gone as planned.

Wigan Athletic sit bottom of the Championship and as things stand they look destined for an immediate return to League One football.

Their January business will be crucial to deciding where they finish this season, and so far it hasn’t gone their way.

Striker Nathan Broadhead prematurely returned to Everton and has now sealed a move to Ipswich Town and it seems their targeted replacement Adeboyejo isn’t on the move at this point either.

But, as much as this could be a blow for the Tics, it’s a huge boost for Burton Albion and retaining Adeboyejo could well help them retain League One status.

Wigan Athletic are gearing up to face Cardiff City, whilst Maamria’s side are preparing for a clash against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.