‘I fancy them to bounce back’ – Charlton Athletic v Barnsley prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Barnsley at The Valley in League One tomorrow evening.

Charlton Athletic have started the season with mixed fortunes, sitting in mid-table after 25 games played. However, they could be starting to hit their stride having won back-to-back games for only the second time all season, and for the first time since October.

Despite being in 12th position in the league standings at present, they are nine points off a place in the top six, and although they have some making up to do, a run of good results could catapult them up the table.

They face a Barnsley side who have been far more consistent. They may have lost at home to Bolton Wanderers in their last outing, but prior to the defeat, they had gone on a seven game unbeaten run, which stretched back to October. Michael Duff’s side will be looking to bounce back against Charlton Athletic, and a win could take them up to as high as 4th should other results go their way.

Ahead of the meeting between Charlton Athletic and Barnsley tomorrow, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Oli Dixon

“I think Charlton’s Carabao Cup escapades in midweek will certainly play a part here. They travelled to Manchester United, losing 3-0 in a hard fought tie, and so having the lesser number of rest days compared to their weekend opponents will be a factor.

“Despite back-to-back wins, they have been so inconsistent of late, whilst the opposite can be said of Barnsley. I fancy them to bounce back from defeat and get the victory away at The Valley tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Barnsley

Harry Ware

“Charlton Athletic go into this game on the back of a decent performance against Manchester United. Whilst the Addicks lost 3-0 at Old Trafford, the display should give the Charlton players confidence going into this League One fixture, with recent form in the league having been positive.

“But they come up against a Barnsley side also in need of a result after back-to-back defeats in all competitions. It’ll be a tough outing for both sides and so I see this ending in a score draw.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Barnsley