Huddersfield Town’s transfer stance emerges after new injury to key player

Huddersfield Town are searching for a new goalkeeper this month with Lee Nicholls set to undergo surgery on his shoulder, as per Football Insider.

Nicholls, 30, has made 25 Championship appearances for the Terriers this season. The experienced goalkeeper featured in every second tier game for Huddersfield Town last time around as they made the play-off final.

However, Nicholls missed their last outing against Preston North End with what was described as ‘irritation’ on the shoulder, and now it appears the injury is more serious than first feared.

Football Insider are reporting Nicholls is due to have surgery on the injury and Huddersfield Town are targeting a short-term loan option as a replacement until the end of the season.

Hard to replace…

The Terriers sit 23rd in the second tier and experience in the dressing room could be the difference between survival and relegation.

Mark Fotheringham’s side aren’t cut adrift and are within touching distance of safety, however they need a string of results and a run of form to provide some much-needed stability to their season.

Losing Nicholls is a big loss at the foundation of the squad, and it’s vital his replacement can come in and perform from the outset.

A short-term loan deal for a goalkeeper could see them target some Premier League academies where some clubs may be keen for their young keepers to experience the demands of senior football before reassessing them in the summer.

There are plenty of solid options out there, but finding the right one isn’t easy and it’s a process Huddersfield Town have to do their due diligence on.

Up next for Fotheringham’s side is a clash against Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.