Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic knocked back in their approach to sign Chelsea man on loan

Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic had both made a move to sign Chelsea starlet Harvey Vale on loan this month, but have been knocked back in their approach, according to Evening Standard writer Nizaar Kinsella.

Chelsea youngster Vale was sent out on a season-long loan to Hull City back in the summer, but the move hasn’t worked out how all parties would have liked. He has played just three times in all competitions for the Tigers, twice in the league and once in the FA Cup.

With the 19-year-old not in Hull City boss Liam Rosenior’s plans, he is set to be recalled by the Blues, and this has put several clubs on high alert.

Two clubs that enquired about taking the winger on loan for the second half of the season were Championship duo Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic.

However, as per a tweet from Kinsella, they were not allowed to bring him in on loan, given he has played for two clubs already this season, turning out for both Hull City Chelsea in the EFL Trophy earlier in the campaign.

It didn't make the piece but both Wigan and Huddersfield both enquired to take Harvey Vale on loan in January. They weren't allowed to loan him because of a Papa John's trophy appearance for the #CFC's U21s. https://t.co/OjLOvWKa1T — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 13, 2023

A blow for both sides…

Both Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic are struggling as things stand and are in desperate need of reinforcements this winter window. Vale is a player with bags of potential and would have seriously benefitted and improved either club’s squad going into the latter half of the season.

The pair could well reignite their interest in Vale given their failed pursuit this month. But this would have to wait until the summer at the earliest. The player is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge and will be one for the future at the Premier League giants, yet he may need to be loaned out again to get valuable playing time and the Terriers or the Latics could be the beneficiaries.

However, all may depend on what division both clubs are playing their football in next season. With relegation to League One a real possibility, Chelsea may prefer to loan the teenager out to a club in the Championship, or even in the top tier should they see fit.