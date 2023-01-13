Heckingbottom transfer wish emerges as Sheffield United concerns rumble on

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom ‘wants the insurance’ of another striker during this month’s transfer window, with a loan signing looking most likely, reports The Yorkshire Post.

Sheffield United have enjoyed a stellar season so far. The Blades sit in 2nd place and have a nine point gap between themselves and Blackburn Rovers in 3rd, in a season which has perhaps defied expectation for most involved with the club.

Heckingbottom’s side have scored 44 goals in 26 Championship outings so far this season. But there’s some lingering concerns regarding the club’s attacking department, with Iliman Ndiaye’s future an ongoing cause for concern and with the likes of Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster having endured injury problems throughout.

And an emerging report from The Yorkshire Post has now revealed that Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom wants to add another striker to his ranks this month, with a loan signing looking most likely. But the same report also goes on to mention that the club’s main aim this month is to keep hold of their star assets, most notably Ndiaye.

Options for Sheffield United…

Sheffield United still have room to bring in a player on loan this month, and there’ll be plenty of options out there for Heckingbottom to consider.

But the Blades boss will no doubt want someone who can come in and make an impact straight away. There’s a lot of youngster in the Premier League who are unproven and signing them might be a risk, so finding the right one will be difficult for Sheffield United.

Still, they’ll prove to be an attractive club for a lot of teams to send their players to, given the Blades’ league position and style of play, so fans should be confident of seeing a new face arrive in the next two weeks.

Sheffield United return to action v Stoke City this weekend.