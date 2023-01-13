Former Portsmouth no.2 keen on return to Fratton Park – currently in charge of England U20s

Portsmouth’s vacant managerial post is of interest in England U20s boss Ian Foster, The News has claimed.

Portsmouth’s search for a new boss is yet to yield any fruit, with caretaker boss Simon Bassey still in charge after assuming the role following Danny Cowley’s departure.

Plenty of names have been linked with the job though and it will be hoped a new manager can be named sooner rather than later. This is an appointment Pompey need to get right though, so their patience is understandable.

Now though, a new contender has emerged in the race.

The News has reported that Ian Foster, currently England U20s boss and former Portsmouth assistant manager, would be open to returning to Fratton Park as the League One side’s new boss.

Foster worked as no.2 to Paul Cook from 2015 to 2017 and since then, he’s been coaching England’s Young Lions, even guiding the U19s to European Championship glory last year.

With Foster reportedly keen on a return, it will be interesting to see if he’s a candidate Portsmouth consider closely.

After almost six years coaching in England’s youth set-up, a return to club football for Foster could be an intriguing prospect.

The Liverpool-born coach started his career as assistant manager of Galway United before becoming their first-team boss, then moving onto Dundalk. That was his last senior management role, way back in 2011. Foster then became a development coach at Coventry City before his time alongside Cook at Portsmouth.

His successful track record as an England youth coach shows he’s well-versed in developing young players and after a successful time with the country, it would be interesting to see just how he’d fare on a return to club level.

Whether he gets the chance to do so with Portsmouth though, it remains to be seen.