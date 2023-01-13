Emerging Rotherham United transfer news could suggest Middlesbrough movement amid Dan Barlaser links

An emerging report from Rotherham Advertiser has revealed that Rotherham United have received bids for some of their players since the transfer window opened.

But the same report says that the Millers want to bring in some new players of their own before letting anyone go, with Rotherham United so far refusing to sell.

One player who’d been linked with a move away ahead of this month was midfielder Dan Barlaser. Middlesbrough were first linked with the 25-year-old earlier in the season, but reports emerged soon after the transfer window opened which revealed that Boro were ready to push for the signing this month.

It’s not confirmed whether Middlesbrough have made an offer for Barlaser as of yet. But it certainly seems like a possibility with Michael Carrick’s side looking to strengthen this month in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Boro forced to wait?

Boro clearly seem keen on Barlaser. Whether or not they have made a bid for the player this month remains to be seen, but Barlaser is perhaps the most in-demand player in this Millers side and Middlesbrough are the team most keen, so a Boro bid seems like a real possibility.

But with Matt Taylor’s side wanting new faces before anyone can leave, Middlesbrough may be forced to wait until later on in the window to bring in Barlaser – that might be the case for a lot of the payer they’re looking to sign this month.

Rotherham are really struggling in the Championship and so they won’t even consider selling Barlaser unless it suits them. Boro meanwhile are flying high, and the Millers won’t feel bad about making them wait, but if they wait too long then Boro might move on and Rotherham could lose out on a decent transfer fee.