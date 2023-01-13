Critchley makes fresh QPR transfer claim after first signing is confirmed

QPR boss Neil Critchley says he wants new signings to benefit the short-term of the club, but that he still has an eye on the long-term.

Critchley’s start to life at QPR has been a frustrating one. He’s claimed one win from his opening five games at the helm, drawing against Cardiff City and Sheffield United whilst losing at home to Luton Town in the Championship, and then to Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup.

But his side remain in 12th place of the Championship table and fans remain very optimistic for the future under Critchley, who made his first signing as R’s boss this week with Jamal Lowe joining on loan from Bournemouth.

And ahead of this weekend’s game v Reading in the Championship, Critchley has spoken out about the club’s transfer state of play, and transfer ambitions.

He said:

“Every game and every training session gives me a clearer picture of how I want to move the team and squad forward.

“We look to the future but you can never take your eyes off the here and now. We want to look at what we can do now to have the best chance to have a successful season. That’s my job. It’s about results but you also have to have an eye on the long-term strategy of the club.”