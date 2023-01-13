Carlos Corberan confirms West Brom’s new plan for 21-year-old after surprise loan decision

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed Josh Griffiths will be staying at The Hawthorns for the rest of the season after his return from Portsmouth.

West Brom sent Griffiths on loan to Portsmouth on a season-long deal in the summer.

He was a regular starter for Pompey too, making 28 appearances for the League One side. He managed eight clean sheets in the process, holding down the starting role ahead of former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Oluwayemi.

Given his prevalent role with Portsmouth, many were surprised when West Brom recalled the ‘keeper earlier this week.

Now, after his return to the Championship side, the Baggies’ plan for Griffiths has been confirmed.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Corberan confirmed that the 21-year-old will be seeing out the season with his parent club, meaning he’ll compete with David Button for a place in the matchday squad. Here’s what he had to say:

“We have strengthened the squad by adding him to the group of players.

“He’s someone who is young, he had the first part of the season in Portsmouth, having the experience of games in League One and having it in the cup – the last game was at Tottenham away, that was a very good experience.

“Now we understand, talking to the goalkeeper coach [Gary Walsh] and talking with the club that now is the moment to bring him back, to be in the dressing room, to allow me to work closely with him, to know him better.

“It’s one thing to watch him on the TV, but it’s another thing to have the human contact with the players.”

The right move?

It’s understandable that Corberan would want to take a closer look at Griffiths given that he arrived midway through the campaign, meaning he’s not had a chance to assess the ‘keeper first hand.

However, at his age, you would have thought that game time would be the priority. Griffiths was getting just that while with Portsmouth, so to bring him back from his loan only for him to compete for a backup role seems like a debatable move.

It will be interesting to see if the West Brom academy can prove himself as first-team quality now that he’s returned to the club. For now though, it seems highly unlikely that anyone will be able to dislodge Alex Palmer from the starting XI.

Since coming into the side, Palmer has managed a thoroughly impressive 10 clean sheets in 17 outings.