‘A true test of their mettle’ – Middlesbrough v Millwall prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough’s form since Michael Carrick’s appointment has seen them rise from the relegation zone to the play-off spots.

Boro sit in 5th place as it stands and they’ve won their last three Championship games in a row. The form of Chuba Akpom has been pivotal in their turnaround, with the ex-Arsenal youngster netting 13 goals in 19 league games thus far.

As for Millwall, they also find themselves firmly in the fight for the play-offs. Gary Rowett’s side also endured a shaky start to the campaign but they’ve come on strong as many expected, now sitting just behind this weekend’s opponents in 6th.

The Lions are unbeaten in four consecutive Championship games, last defeating Rotherham United on New Year’s Day.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s meeting, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“I’m really looking forward to this tie. Middlesbrough’s rise under Carrick has been fantastic but against a tough side like Millwall, this will be a true test of their mettle.

“If one side can emerge victorious here, they would really cement their place as a strong contender for the play-off spots this season, sending a message of intent to the rest of the chasing pack.

“And I think it’ll be Boro who come out on top. I’ve been impressed with Millwall of late but with Chuba Akpom in arguably the form of his life, I can see him playing an important role again here. Home win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Two teams bang in form right now, but Middlesbrough are definitely looking more like promotion candidates. Millwall have been hit and miss all season but they’re in a strong position right now, and this game will prove to be a really tough one for both sides.

“I can’t go against Middlesbrough right now though. They look so good under Carrick and they’re beating teams in the Championship withe ease. Millwall aren’t the best travellers either, so I’m going to go for a home win as well.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Millwall