‘A player that I like but…’ – Slaven Bilic quizzed on Watford links with Manchester United player

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has admitted his admiration for Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, seemingly confirming the Hornets’ interest in the youngster.

Watford are in the market for fresh additions this month and new options out wide are a priority for the club.

Bilic is in dire need of more depth on his wings and one man said to be on the radar at Vicarage Road is Manchester United’s Uruguayan prodigy Pellistri.

He only made his Red Devils debut earlier this week, providing an assist off the bench in the EFL Cup win over Charlton Athletic. Pellistri has impressed for United’s U21 side though and is a regular for the Uruguay national side.

Now, Bilic has been quizzed on the links with the winger, and he’s seemingly confirmed their interest.

As quoted by the Watford Observer, he admitted his admiration for Pellistri before reiterating his desire to strengthen out wide, then adding the club are ‘going to do something there’. He said:

“He is a player that I like but it’s difficult to talk about players that are not our players.

“But we are looking to strengthen and he fits into the areas where we are looking to strengthen.

“Hopefully we are going to do something there.”

A move in the offing?

It remains to be seen if the links with a move for Pellistri come to fruition for Watford, but Bilic is clearly an admirer of his talents amid his search for another option out wide.

He’s got experience in La Liga under his belt after a loan with Deportivo Alaves and as a regular in the Uruguay side, it’s clear to see that there is plenty of reason to admire his talents.

The 21-year-old isn’t quite in Manchester United’s first-team picture just yet so a Championship stint could be best for his development. The South American contingency at Vicarage Road could help him settle in with Watford and with Bilic a fan, he could be in for some solid minutes with the club if a move goes through.